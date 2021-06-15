Vegas hosts Montreal with 1-0 series lead

Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, fourth in the North Division during the regular season) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (40-14-2, second in the West Division during the regular season)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -272, Canadiens +222; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS THIRD ROUND: Golden Knights lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Montreal Canadiens in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The Golden Knights won the previous matchup 4-1.

The Golden Knights are 21-5-2 at home. Vegas is eighth in the league with 32.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The Canadiens are 11-10-7 on the road. Montreal is 24th in the NHL with 31.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with 61 points, scoring 21 goals and adding 40 assists. Jonathan Marchessault has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Tyler Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 44 points, scoring 28 goals and collecting 16 assists. Joel Armia has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Montreal.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Golden Knights: Averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.0 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Canadiens: Averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Peyton Krebs: out (upper body), Tomas Nosek: day to day (undisclosed).

Canadiens: Jon Merrill: out (undisclosed), Jeff Petry: day to day (undisclosed), Jake Evans: out (concussion), Tomas Tatar: day to day (undisclosed).