Dream make 13 3s, beat Mystics 101-78

Courtney Williams scored 21 points to help the Atlanta Dream beat the Washington Mystics 101-78 on Sunday.

Odyssey Sims added a season-high 20 points for the Dream, who made 13 of 29 from 3-point range and 36 of 71 overall from the field.

Atlanta (5-6), which trailed for most of the first half and by 11 early in the second quarter, took a 51-49 lead into the break and pulled away with a 17-3 run after the Mystics tied it at 51 to open the third quarter.

Tiffany Hayes made 3 of 7 from 3-point range and scored 18 points, Cheyenne Parker added 11 and Tianna Hawkins 10 for the Dream.

Myisha Hines-Allen led the Mystics (4-6) with 16 points. Ariel Atkins scored 15 points, Tina Charles added 13 and Theresa Plaisance 10.