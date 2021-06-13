Slumping Pirates look to break 6-game slide against Brewers

Pittsburgh Pirates (23-40, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (37-27, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Wil Crowe (0-4, 7.26 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-5, 3.66 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -205, Pirates +174; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Brewers are 16-10 against opponents from the NL Central. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .213 batting average. Omar Narvaez leads the club with an average of .324.

The Pirates are 7-21 against NL Central Division teams. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .296, last in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with a mark of .390.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-4. Trevor Richards earned his first victory and Christian Yelich went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Milwaukee. Chad Kuhl registered his fourth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 20 extra base hits and is batting .230.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 10 home runs and is slugging .507.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .226 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Tyrone Taylor: (shoulder), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain).