French Open Lookahead: Djokovic vs Tsitsipas in men’s final

Serbia's Novak Djokovic puts his hand on his heart after defeating Spain's Rafael Nadal in their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 11, 2021 in Paris. Novak Djokovic won 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) AP

LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY

The French Open men's final pits Novak Djokovic against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Djokovic will be trying to win 19th Grand Slam title in his 29th appearance in a major final. That would move the 34-year-old from Serbia within one of the men’s record of 20 Slam trophies shared by his rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic beat Nadal in the semifinals. The 22-year-old Tsitsipas will be appearing in his first Grand Slam final. Djokovic is trying to collect his seventh trophy in the past 11 major tournaments. He also can become only the third man in tennis history with at least two titles from each of the four Grand Slam events. The age gap between Djokovic and Tsitsipas is the largest for a French Open men’s final since Mats Wilander, 17, defeated Guillermo Vilas, 29, in 1982. And in the women's doubles final Sunday, newly crowned singles champion Barbora Krejcikova will try to become the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to win both events at Roland Garros. Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova face 2020 singles champion Iga Swiatek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands for the doubles championship.

SUNDAY'S FORECAST

Sunny. High of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 Celsius).

SATURDAY'S WEATHER

Cloudy. High of 73 degrees Fahrenheit (23 Celsius).

SATURDAY'S KEY RESULTS

Women's Singles Final: Unseeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic beat No. 31 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 to win her first Grand Slam title.

Men's Doubles Final: Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut beat Alexander Bublik and Andrey Golubev 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-4 for their fifth Grand Slam title as a pair, including two at Roland Garros.

STAT OF THE DAY

6 — Consecutive French Opens to end with a first-time Grand Slam champion winning the women's singles title. Krejcikova follows Garbiñe Muguruza (2016), Jelena Ostapenko (2017), Simona Halep (2018), Ash Barty (2019) and Iga Swiatek (2020). Muguruza and Halep have gone on to win other major trophies.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I don’t know. Who knows? I mean, I just want to be me. I just don’t want to change. I just want to still be me.” — Krejcikova, asked whether her life is going to change now that she is a major singles champion.