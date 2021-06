Grichuk homers, Blue Jays beat sloppy White Sox 6-2

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP

The Chicago White Sox were rolling along with Lance Lynn delivering another dominant start. Once he left the game, things turned around in a big way.

The bullpen stumbled. So did the defense, and the Blue Jays came away with the win.

Randal Grichuk hit a long home run and Toronto took advantage of a season-high four errors by Chicago as well as a bases-loaded walk to beat the AL Central leaders 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Grichuk hit a 451-foot drive leading off the second. Toronto rookie Alek Manoah threw five solid innings in his third major league start and the Blue Jays won despite another strong outing by Lynn.

“We made those breaks, because of the way we ran,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “When you do that, infielders rush a little bit. And that's what happened. Credit to our guys.”

The White Sox were sailing along with a 2-1 lead after Lynn struck out nine over seven innings. But a shaky bullpen and poor defense did them in.

BULLPEN, DEFENSE STUMBLE

Toronto scored three runs in the eighth and tacked on two more in the ninth.

Aaron Bummer (0-4) retired the first batter in the eighth before pinch-hitter Riley Adams reached on a wild pitch as he struck out. An infield single by Marcus Semien and a hit to right by Bo Bichette loaded the bases for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He walked to force in the tying run. Two more scored when shortstop Tim Anderson overthrew first trying to complete a double play on Teoscar Hernández’s grounder against Codi Heuer, giving the Blue Jays a 4-2 lead.

Toronto added a pair in the ninth, aided by more shaky defense.

Rowdy Tellez hit an RBI single and went to second on right fielder Adam Eaton’s throwing error. Tellez came around when first baseman José Abreu missed a throw from second baseman Danny Mendick trying to turn a double play on Semien, making it 6-2.

“It did get sloppy at the end, but there was a lot of rushing,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “Errors are errors and you stand up. And we're accountable.”

Tyler Chatwood (1-2) got the win.

Manoah gave up two runs — one earned — and four hits. The 23-year-old right-hander struck out four and walked two.

“It's been really humid,” he said. “A lot of guys were sweating like crazy. I think I went through like three jerseys tonight. At points, my hand was really wet. I was just trying to keep the team in the ballgame and make some pitches."

LYNN DOMINATES

Owner of baseball’s second-best ERA, Lynn allowed four hits and did not walk a batter. He is 6-0 in eight starts since his lone loss of the season to Cleveland on April 15.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF George Springer (quad strain) is getting close to going on a rehab assignment, though Montoyo wasn’t sure when it will begin. “He’s doing well and a rehab assignment shouldn’t be too far from now,” he said. Springer, who made the trip to Chicago, signed a team-record $150 million, six-year deal with Toronto this offseason. But the All-Star outfielder has appeared in just four games because of injuries. ... Montoyo said 3B-OF Cavan Biggio (sprained spine ligament) will play mostly at third base, though he will also be used elsewhere in the infield and outfield, when he returns from a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo.

White Sox: 2B Nick Madrigal was helped off the field with a sore right hamstring after he tried to beat out a grounder to end the seventh. The White Sox said he will undergo more evaluations on Thursday. ... AL MVP José Abreu went down holding his left leg prior to his at-bat in the first. Plate umpire Erich Bacchus tried to toss the bat out of the way following Yoan Moncada’s RBI single and hit Abreu, who was hurrying over to signal for Jake Lamb to slide.

UP NEXT

The White Sox send out LHP Dallas Keuchel (4-1, 4.25 ERA) for the series finale, with LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (5-3, 3.23) pitching for Toronto. Keuchel is 4-0 in six career starts against Toronto. Ryu looks to bounce back after giving up seven runs during a 13-1 loss to Houston in Buffalo on Friday.