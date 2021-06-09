Sports

Swiss teen Dominic Stricker wins on grass debut in Stuttgart

The Associated Press

STUTTGART, Germany

Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker made his grass-court debut with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) win over Radu Albot at the Stuttgart Open on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Stricker, who is ranked 335th, hit 10 aces and held his nerve in both tiebreakers to set up a second-round meeting with the second-seeded Hubert Hurkacz.

Australian qualifier James Duckworth defeated seventh-seeded Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-2 to earn a meeting with Sam Querrey. The American defeated Turkish qualifier Altug Celikbilek 6-4, 6-1.

Jordan Thompson beat Guido Pella 6-3, 6-4 for an all-Australian clash against fourth-seeded Alex de Minaur in the second round.

Germans Peter Gojowczyk and Yannick Hanfmann also progressed.

  Comments  

Sports

Finland’s Korhonen pulls out of US Open over travel concerns

June 09, 2021 12:56 PM

Sports

Alabama, Boston College set football matchups for 2031, 2034

June 09, 2021 12:41 PM

Health News

Washington’s Sweat ‘not a fan’ of pushing vaccine on players

June 09, 2021 12:39 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service