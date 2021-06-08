Cardinals look to stop 5-game losing streak against Indians

Cleveland Indians (31-26, second in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (31-29, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Shane Bieber (6-3, 3.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (3-5, 5.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +144, Indians -166; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Cardinals are 15-14 on their home turf. St. Louis is averaging four RBIs per game this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 40 total runs batted in.

The Indians are 17-14 on the road. Cleveland has slugged .388 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the club with a .535 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O'Neill leads the Cardinals with 13 home runs and is batting .278.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 13 home runs and is batting .267.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .232 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Indians: 5-5, .249 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Justin Williams: (neck), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder), Paul DeJong: (side), Yadier Molina: (knee).

Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).