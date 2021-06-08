Islanders look to secure series victory over the Bruins

Boston Bruins (33-16-7, third in the East Division during the regular season) vs. New York Islanders (32-17-7, fourth in the East Division during the regular season)

Uniondale, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders +116, Bruins -139; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Islanders lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders look to clinch the second round of the NHL Playoffs over the Boston Bruins in game six. The teams meet Wednesday for the 14th time this season. The Islanders won the previous meeting 5-4.

The Islanders are 32-17-7 against the rest of their division. New York averages only 2.7 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. Ross Johnston leads them averaging 0.7.

The Bruins are 33-16-7 against the rest of their division. Boston averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Trent Frederic leads the team serving 65 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 18 goals and has 33 points. Josh Bailey has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Patrice Bergeron leads the Bruins with a plus-27 in 54 games this season. David Pastrnak has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Islanders: Averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Bruins: Averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.0 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Ross Johnston: out (undisclosed), Oliver Wahlstrom: day to day (lower body).

Bruins: Ondrej Kase: out for season (upper body), Brandon Carlo: day to day (undisclosed), Curtis Lazar: day to day (lower body), Kevan Miller: out (undisclosed).