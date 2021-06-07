Alzolay expected to start for the Cubs against Padres

Chicago Cubs (33-26, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (36-25, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (4-4, 3.62 ERA, .92 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Padres: Ryan Weathers (2-2, 3.15 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -125, Cubs +108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs head to take on the San Diego Padres on Monday.

The Padres are 20-12 in home games in 2020. San Diego's team on-base percentage of .315 is seventh in the MLB. Trent Grisham leads the team with an OBP of .383.

The Cubs are 12-16 on the road. Chicago has hit 76 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Javier Baez leads the club with 14, averaging one every 14.6 at-bats.

The Cubs won the last meeting 6-1. Adbert Alzolay earned his fourth victory and Baez went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Pierce Johnson registered his second loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 17 home runs and is slugging .682.

Kris Bryant ranks second on the Cubs with 13 home runs and has 38 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Cubs: 6-4, .216 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (foot), Austin Nola: (knee).

Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Alec Mills: (lower back), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Joc Pederson: (back), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Javier Baez: (thumb), Austin Romine: (left wrist).