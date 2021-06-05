Alo sets single-season Oklahoma HR mark in win vs. Georgia

Jocelyn Alo set Oklahoma's single-season home run record and helped the Sooners beat Georgia 8-0 in six innings in a Women's College World Series elimination game on Saturday.

Alo, the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, hit her 31st homer in the sixth, a two-run drive into the bleachers in center field. Lauren Chamberlain hit 30 homers in 2012 and 2013, and Alo hit 30 in 2018.

Giselle “G” Juarez struck out 10 in 5 1/3 innings for the top-seeded Sooners (51-3). Oklahoma advanced to play No. 2 seed UCLA in an elimination game Saturday night. UCLA defeated Oklahoma in the 2019 championship series.

Mackenzie Donihoo put Oklahoma in front against Georgia with her seventh homer in the second, a two-run shot to left that brought the familiar “Boomer Sooner” song from the speakers.

Donihoo contributed again in the fourth. She singled, and Jayda Coleman scored on a throwing error to give the Sooners a 3-0 lead. Kinzie Hansen's two-run shot to center in the fifth made it 5-0.

Georgia (34-23) had runners on second and third with two outs in the fifth before Juarez struck out Savana Sikes swinging to end the threat.

Mary Wilson Avant got the loss for Georgia. She permitted four earned runs and six hits in five innings.

Oklahoma won its first 33 games this season before losing at Georgia. The Sooners found themselves in the elimination game after they were upset by unseeded James Madison on Thursday.