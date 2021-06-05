The Latest: Nadal, Djokovic & Federer favored to reach Rd 4

The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are heavy favorites against unseeded players as they try to advance to the second week at the French Open.

The 13-time champion Nadal will face 45th-ranked Cameron Norrie for the third time this year and has won both previous meetings. Nadal holds a 102-2 record at Roland Garros.

Federer, whose only title here was in 2009, will take on Dominik Koepfer, and the 2016 champion Djokovic will face Ricardas Berankis.

Two all-American matchups highlight the women’s schedule.

Sofia Kenin is the highest-seeded remaining player in the draw at No. 4 and she faces Jessica Pegula.

Jennifer Brady takes on 17-year-old Coco Gauff.