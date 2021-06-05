San Diego hosts New York, aims to build on Snell’s strong performance

New York Mets (27-23, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (36-23, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (4-2, .71 ERA, .57 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-4, 2.23 ERA, .74 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres +102, Mets -119; over/under is 5 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Blake Snell. Snell went seven innings, surrendering zero runs on one hit with 10 strikeouts against New York.

The Padres are 20-10 on their home turf. San Diego's team on-base percentage of .318 is third in the National League. Trent Grisham leads the lineup with an OBP of .383.

The Mets are 12-18 in road games. The New York pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.20, Marcus Stroman paces the staff with a mark of 2.66.

The Padres won the last meeting 2-0. Blake Snell recorded his second victory and Manny Machado went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Joey Lucchesi took his fourth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 17 home runs and is batting .297.

Dominic Smith leads the Mets with 42 hits and is batting .258.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.69 ERA, outscored by one run

Mets: 6-4, .248 batting average, 2.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (foot), Austin Nola: (knee).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: (hamstring), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).