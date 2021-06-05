Montreal hosts Winnipeg with 2-0 series lead

Winnipeg Jets (30-23-3, third in the North Division during the regular season) vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, fourth in the North Division during the regular season)

Montreal; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -139, Jets +116; over/under is 5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Canadiens lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Winnipeg Jets in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the 12th time this season. The Canadiens won the last meeting 1-0.

The Canadiens are 24-21-11 against the rest of their division. Montreal ranks 24th in the league with 31.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Jets are 30-23-3 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg has given up 29 power-play goals, killing 80.5% of opponent chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 44 points, scoring 28 goals and collecting 16 assists. Nicholas Suzuki has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 50 points, scoring 26 goals and registering 24 assists. Blake Wheeler has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Canadiens: Averaging 2.2 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Jets: Averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.0 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Jon Merrill: out (undisclosed), Artturi Lehkonen: day to day (upper body), Jake Evans: out (concussion), Tomas Tatar: day to day (undisclosed).

Jets: Paul Stastny: day to day (undisclosed), Dylan DeMelo: day to day (lower body).