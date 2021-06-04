Sports

Collier hits late free throws, Dream beat Lynx 86-84

The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS

Napheesa Collier scored 26 points and made two free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining in the Minnesota Lynx's 86-84 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.

Courtney Williams' 57-foot heave slammed off the backboard to end it.

Kayla McBride added 17 for the Lynx (2-4) in their second straight victory. Layshia Clarendon had 14, and Crystal Dangerfield 13.

Williams' shot with 1:51 left gave Atlanta (4-3) its last lead of the night at 80-79. Collier and Clarendon each sank a pair of free throws before Tiffany Hayes pulled the Dream into an 84-all tie with 5.2 seconds left. Williams fouled Collier on a drive to the basket to set up her winning foul shots.

Hayes led the Dream with 23 points.

  Comments  

Sports

Diggins-Smith leads Mercury to OT win over Sky

June 04, 2021 11:16 PM

Sports

Oakland faces Colorado following Manaea’s solid performance

June 04, 2021 11:16 PM

Health News

Brazil wins World Cup qualifier amid crisis off the pitch

June 04, 2021 11:16 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service