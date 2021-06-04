Penguins’ Malkin out indefinitely after right knee surgery

Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) reacts after Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Islanders, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won 5-3. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP

Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has had surgery on his right knee and will not be available when the team reports for training camp in September.

The team made the announcement Friday but did not provide specifics on when Malkin underwent the procedure or the nature of the surgery.

Malkin injured the knee in a collision against Boston on March 16. He missed seven weeks before returning to appear for the final four games of the regular season. Malkin aggravated the injury before the first round of the playoffs. The Russian star sat out Games 1 and 2 against the New York Islanders but did have a goal and four assists in four games during Pittsburgh's first-round exit.

Malkin had eight goals and 20 assists in 33 games for the Penguins, who won the East Division title. The four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner turns 35 in July and is entering the final year of his contract. General manager Ron Hextall indicated this week he has no plans to move on from the core of Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang.