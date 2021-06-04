Tatis homers to back Darvish, Padres hold off Mets 4-3

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish works against a New York Mets batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 3, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) AP

Fernando Tatis Jr. returned to the lineup with a two-run homer that slipped out of center fielder Mason Williams' glove, and the San Diego Padres held off the New York Mets 4-3 on Thursday night.

Yu Darvish (6-1) pitched effectively into the sixth inning and helped himself with two hits. Mark Melancon escaped a ninth-inning jam when Kevin Pillar grounded sharply into a game-ending double play.

Tatis also dashed home aggressively on a wild pitch as the Padres ended a four-game skid in the opener of a seven-game homestand against a pair of first-place teams.

James McCann hit a two-run homer and Billy McKinney had an RBI triple off the wall in the eighth that nearly tied it as the Mets fought back from a 4-0 deficit. New York had won six of seven.

Darvish gave up two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings, striking out five.

Mets starter Taijuan Walker (4-2) lasted five innings, allowing four runs (three earned) and seven hits.

Melancon put the first two batters on in the ninth but worked out of it to earn his major league-leading 18th save. The closer was pitching for the first time since Saturday, when he was handed his second blown save in two days at Houston. Those were his first two blown saves of the season.

Tatis was back in the lineup after being removed from Tuesday’s game in Chicago because of right oblique tightness. He hit a towering drive in the third after Manny Machado walked, tying for the big league lead with his 17th home run of the year.

Williams appeared to have the high fly lined up against the wall in straightaway center. He jumped and had the ball in his glove above the fence, but it popped out and went over for a 401-foot homer.

San Diego added a run in the fourth after a walk to Victor Caratini and a double by Darvish put runners at second and third with one out. Jurickson Profar singled home Caratini for a 3-0 lead before Machado hit into an inning-ending double play.

The speedy Tatis scored from third on a wild pitch in the fifth that didn't get far from McCann behind the plate.

McCann followed Francisco Lindor's walk with a two-run homer off Darvish in the sixth. With the bases loaded and one out, reliever Tim Hill got pinch-hitter Pete Alonso to ground into a double play.

Lindor scored from first on McKinney's two-out triple off Emilio Pagan in the eighth. Brandon Drury, who had a tough night on defense at third base, grounded out to end the inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: INF Luis Guillorme (strained right oblique) was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment, but rain forced the postponement of his first game at Triple-A Syracuse. He's expected back with the Mets during the second week of June. ... INF Jonathan Villar was unavailable and is day-to-day with right hamstring tightness. Mets manager Luis Rojas noted that Villar had full range of motion and strength in the hamstring. Villar is not expected to need a stint on the injured list.

Padres: INF Ha-Seong Kim passed concussion protocols and was back in the lineup after a violent collision with LF Tommy Pham on Wednesday against the Cubs. Pham needed stitches on his chin — but a CT scan of his jaw revealed no breaks. Pham sat out Thursday, though manager Jacye Tingler hinted that a Friday return might be possible.

UP NEXT

Mets: LHP Joey Lucchesi (1-3, 6.56 ERA) starts Friday night against his former team in the second game of the four-game series. Lucchesi was acquired from the Padres in January as part of the three-team trade with Pittsburgh that sent RHP Joe Musgrove to San Diego.

Padres: LHP Blake Snell (1-2, 5.55) is up for San Diego.