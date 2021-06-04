Fraley’s 1st big league homer lifts Mariners over Angels

Seattle Mariners' Jake Fraley, center, celebrates his three-run home run with Jarred Kelenic, left, and Taylor Trammell during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) AP

Jake Fraley hit his first major league homer, and the surging Seattle Mariners began a 10-game road trip with a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.

Fraley’s three-run shot to right-center off Griffin Canning (4-4) gave Seattle a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning. Kyle Seager also went deep and J.P. Crawford had three hits for the Mariners, who have won eight of 11.

Seattle left-hander Justus Sheffield (5-4) struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs and six hits while improving to 3-1 in his last four starts.

Justin Upton and Jared Walsh homered for the Angels, who have dropped three of their four games against the Mariners so far this season. Canning gave up four runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings.

After leading off the last seven games, Upton batted cleanup and led off the second with a drive to right-center for his fourth homer in the past eight games and No. 11 on the year.

Juan Lagares then struck out before Walsh extended the lead to 2-0 when he lined a slider by over the right-field wall. It was Walsh's 13th homer.

The Mariners got a run back in the third when Donovan Walton scored on Mitch Haniger’s single. Walton beat the shift with a single to shallow left field and then advanced to third on a double by Crawford.

Seattle broke it open in the fourth. Jarred Kelenic drew a walk to begin the inning, and Taylor Trammell had a one-out single to right to set the table for Fraley.

The Mariners added insurance runs on Crawford’s RBI double in the sixth and Seager’s home run in the seventh.

MISSED OPPORTUNITY

Los Angeles loaded the bases loaded with one out in the third but failed to score. Lagares flied out to shallow right field and Walsh grounded out.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: GM Jerry Dipoto said on his weekly radio appearance that SS Kyle Lewis (right meniscus tear) will be out for an extended period after being placed on the injured list on Tuesday. “I am hopeful that we’ll see him again this year on the field, but I don’t think it’s going to be quick," Dipoto said. "So we’re going to take our time identify how we can help and you know, and Kyle needs to make some decisions on what he wants to do. But again, I don’t think this is going to be days and weeks. I think it’s going to be longer than that.” ... Pitchers Kendall Graveman and Drew Steckenrider are out of quarantine but remain on the COVID-19 injured list. Graveman, who hasn’t pitched since May 16, is in Seattle to get his arm built back up with bullpen sessions and simulated games. Steckenrider is with the team on the road trip but it is undetermined when he will throw a bullpen.

Angels: RHP Chris Rodriguez was activated after missing 26 games due to right shoulder inflammation. C Anthony Bemboom was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake.

UP NEXT

Angels RHP Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 2.72 ERA) will take the mound for the eighth time this year. He is 0-0 with a 1.47 ERA in four home starts. Seattle will counter with a bullpen game. Manager Scott Servais said RHP Robert Duggar (0-1, 6.23 ERA) likely would be the starter but he hasn't made a final decision.