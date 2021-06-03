Benteke heading to Euro 2020 with new contract at Palace

Arsenal's goalkeeper Bernd Leno, right, collects the ball under pressure from Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal, at Selhurst Park in London, England, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Justin Setterfield/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Belgium striker Christian Benteke is heading into the European Championship with a new contract at Crystal Palace.

Benteke signed a two-year extension at the south London club on Thursday, a reward for his strong finish to last season when he scored in each of his last four Premier League games and finished with 10 goals overall.

That was his highest-scoring season since 2016-17, when he had 15 goals.

Benteke, who is likely to be the backup for Romelu Lukaku for Belgium at Euro 2020, joined Palace from Liverpool in 2016.

Palace finished 14th in the league last season and is currently searching for a new manager following Roy Hodgson’s decision to step down after nearly four years in charge.