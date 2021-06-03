Toffoli and the Canadiens visit Winnipeg with 1-0 series lead

Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, fourth in the North Division during the regular season) vs. Winnipeg Jets (30-23-3, third in the North Division during the regular season)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Canadiens lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Winnipeg Jets in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the 11th time this season. The Canadiens won the last meeting 5-3.

The Jets are 30-23-3 in division play. Winnipeg has converted on 23% of power-play opportunities, recording 37 power-play goals.

The Canadiens are 24-21-11 against the rest of their division. Montreal is 24th in the NHL with 31.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has 63 total points for the Jets, 21 goals and 42 assists. Kyle Connor has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Tyler Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 44 points, scoring 28 goals and adding 16 assists. Nicholas Suzuki has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Jets: Averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.0 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Canadiens: Averaging 2.4 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Paul Stastny: day to day (undisclosed).

Canadiens: Jon Merrill: out (undisclosed), Artturi Lehkonen: day to day (upper body), Tomas Tatar: day to day (undisclosed).