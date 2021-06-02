AP Top 25 Podcast: Beware 2020 surprises heading into 2021

FILE- In this Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, university football players wait for the snap on the line of scrimmage during practice in Tacoma, Wash. Heart inflammation is rare in Big Ten Conference athletes who’ve had COVID-19 and in most cases causes no obvious symptoms, according to the first data published from the Big Ten COVID-19 Cardiac Registry on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in JAMA Cardiology. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) AP

Indiana’s breakout was one of the stories of the 2020 football season. Don’t bank on the Hoosiers to top it in 2021.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, ESPN’s Chris Fallica, the Bear from “College GameDay,” joins the AP’s Ralph Russo to examine the team win totals set by oddmakers for the 2021 season.

The Hoosiers, who went 6-2 last year, are among Fallica’s five unders for this season.

That group also includes a Southeastern Conference team with a first-year coach and an Atlantic Coast Conference team with a tricky nonconference schedule.

Among Fallica’s five overs are a couple of Big Ten bounce-back candidates and a much-hyped Pac-12 contender.

Also, what was it like doing “GameDay” last season without fans and looking forward to this season and some possible destinations for the pregame show.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://APpodcasts.com