The Latest: Serena resumes Grand Slam quest at French Open
The Latest on the French Open (all times local):
11 a.m.
Serena Williams resumes her quest for a fourth French Open title against yet another Romanian opponent.
The seventh-seeded Williams plays Mihaela Buzarnescu for a spot in the third round at Roland Garros. It’s their first career meeting.
The 39-year-old American fended off a tough challenge from Irina-Camelia Begu on Monday.
Williams is trying to win a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title but has played only four matches since the Australian Open.
Another interesting matchup pits the experienced 15th-seeded Victoria Azarenka against up-and-coming Danish teenager Clara Tauson.
Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev faces Tommy Paul in the night session in the men’s draw.
