Real Madrid hires Carlo Ancelotti as coach to replace Zidane

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 19, 2021 file photo, Everton's manager Carlo Ancelotti waves after their English Premier League soccer match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, England. Real Madrid has hired Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti as coach on Tuesday, June 1 to replace Zinedine Zidane, who quit last week after the team’s first trophyless season in more than a decade. (Jan Kruger/Pool Photo via AP, file) AP

Real Madrid hired Carlo Ancelotti as coach on Tuesday to replace Zinedine Zidane, who quit last week after the team’s first trophyless season in more than a decade.

The 61-year-old Ancelotti left as manager of Premier League club Everton to take over in Madrid, where he coached for two seasons from 2013 to 2015.

The Spanish club said that Ancelotti has agreed to a three-year contract and that a press conference was scheduled Wednesday.

Zidane was Ancelotti’s assistant when Madrid won its 10th European title in 2014. Ancelotti also led Madrid to titles in the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup and FIFA's Club World Cup.

“While I have enjoyed being at Everton, I have been presented with an unexpected opportunity which I believe is the right move for me and my family at this time,” Ancelotti said in a statement on Everton's website.

The Italian joined Everton in December 2019, taking over from Marco Silva. The club finished 12th in the Premier League last year, before a 10th-place finish in Ancelotti’s only full season in charge.

Zidane, who led Madrid to three consecutive Champions League titles from 2016-18, quit last week saying he didn't have the support of the club for a long-term project.

Other coaches who had been touted to replace Zidane included Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino, Xabi Alonso and Raúl González.