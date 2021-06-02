Women’s Open head to San Francisco, PGA Tour at Jack’s place

UNITED STATES GOLF ASSOCIATION

U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN

Site: San Francisco.

Course: The Olympic Club (Lake). Yardage: 6,457. Par: 71.

Prize money: $5.5 million. Winner's share: $1 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6-8 p.m. (Peacock), 8-11 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3-5 p.m. (NBC), 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2-3 p.m. (Peacock), 3-7 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: A Lim Kim.

Notes: This is the fourth time the U.S. Women's Open is held in California, and the first time at a course previously used for the U.S. Open. ... Olympic Club has hosted the U.S. Open five times, most recently in 2012. ... A Lim Kim won last year at Champions Golf Club in Houston. It was the second straight year a player captured her first LPGA Tour title at the Women's Open. ... Inbee Park will try to become the seventh player with at least three Women's Open titles. She is the only player in the last 14 years to win the Women's Open multiple times. ... Brittany Lang won the Women's Open in 2016 in a playoff at CordeValle, the last time it was held in California. ... This is the 20-year anniversary of Karrie Webb winning at Pine Needles, the last time a player won back-to-back in the Women's Open. ... Cristie Kerr received a special exemption. This is her 26th appearance in the Women's Open and 24th in a row. ... Shanshan Feng conceded her consolation match against Ariya Jutanugarn at Shadow Creek last week to stay rested for the Women's Open.

Next year: Pine Needles Lodge and GC.

PGA TOUR

MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

Site: Dublin, Ohio.

Course: Muirfield Village GC. Yardage: 7,543. Par: 72.

Prize money: $9.3 million. Winner's share: $1.674 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 12:30-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, noon-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Jon Rahm.

FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau.

Last week: Jason Kokrak won the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

Notes: The tournament is allowing spectators, which could range between 25% and 75% of capacity. The Memorial was prepared to have fans last year in July until it was decided to go without them at the last minute. ... The field features seven of the top 10 in the world, missing only Dustin Johnson (No. 1), Brooks Koepka (No. 7) and Tyrrell Hatton (No. 10). Johnson is expected to play next week in South Carolina ahead of the U.S. Open. ... Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa won at Muirfield Village last July. Morikawa won the first week in a one-time event to replace the John Deere Classic, while Rahm won the Memorial. ... Tiger Woods in 2000 and Curtis Strange in 1988 are the only players to win the Memorial and the U.S. Open in the same year. ... Charley Hoffman is playing the Memorial. He is No. 60 in the world and needs to stay in the top 60 to be exempt for the U.S. Open in his hometown of San Diego. ... U.S. Open qualifying is the Monday after the Memorial, with most tour pros staying in Columbus. ... Jordan Spieth is playing for the fourth straight week. His runner-up finish last week at Colonial moved him to No. 9 in the Ryder Cup standings.

Next week: Palmetto Championship at Congaree.

EUROPEAN TOUR

PORSCHE EUROPEAN OPEN

Site: Hamburg, Germany.

Course: Green Eagle GC. Yardage: 7,544. Par: 72.

Prize money: 1.2 million euros (U.S. $1.46 million). Winner's share: 200,000 euros (U.S. $244,000).

Television: Saturday, 7:30-noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Paul Casey (2019).

Race to Dubai leader: Billy Horschel.

Last week: Bernd Wiesberger won the Made in Himmerland.

Notes: The tournament has been reduced to 54 holes and will be played Saturday through Monday because of travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ... The course plays to a par 34-38. The back nine is 4,201 yards and its shortest par 4 is No. 12 at 460 yards. ... The f ield features three of the top 50 in the world, the most for a regular European Tour event since the Saudi International in early February. Abraham Ancer at No. 17 is the highest-ranked player in Hamburg, followed by Paul Casey at No. 21 and Bernd Wiesberger at No. 50. ... This concludes a three-tournament stretch in which the leading 10 players are exempt for the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. ...Wiesberger's victory assured him a spot in the U.S. Open. ... Henrik Stenson is in the field. He is hosting a European Tour event in Sweden next week with Annika Sorenstam before flying to California for the U.S. Open.

Next week: Scandinavian Mixed.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

PRINCIPAL CHARITY CLASSIC

Site: Des Moines, Iowa.

Course: Watonda Club. Yardage: 6,831. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1.85 million. Winner's share: $277,500.

Television: Friday, noon-2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday 2:30-5-:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Kevin Sutherland in 2019.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Last week: Alex Cejka won the Senior PGA Championship.

Notes: The field includes Alex Cejka, who had to qualify for a PGA Tour Champions event a month ago and now has won consecutive senior majors. ... Former Atlanta Braves pitcher and current Fox baseball analyst John Smoltz is playing on a sponsor exemption. ... Cejka is the first PGA Tour Champions rookie to win two majors since Jack Nicklaus in 1990, and the first rookie to win his first two majors since Arnold Palmer in 1980 and 1981. ... Bernhard Langer in 2017 was the last player to win back-to-back senior majors. ... Retief Goosen at No. 7 is highest on the Charles Schwab Cup standings without having won in the combined 2020-21 season. ... Mark O'Meara, Fred Couples and Ernie Els are among seven Hall of Famers in the field, eight if including Smoltz.

Next week: American Family Insurance Championship.

KORN FERRY TOUR

REX HOSPITAL OPEN

Site: Raleigh, North Carolina.

Course: The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation. Yardage: 7,257. Par: 71.

Prize money: $650,000. Winner's share: $117,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: Sebastian Cappelen.

Points leader: Stephan Jaeger in 2019.

Last week: Cameron Young won the Evans Scholars Invitational.

Next week: BMW Charity Pro-Am.

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Ally Ewing won the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play.

This week: U.S. Women's Open.

Next week: LPGA Mediheal Championship.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

OTHER TOURS

NCAA: NCAA Men's Championship, Grayhawk GC, Scottsdale, Ariz. Defending champion: Stanford in 2019. Television: Tuesday, noon-2:30 p.m., 5-9 p.m. (Golf Channel); Wednesday, 5-9 p.m. (Golf Channel). Online: https://www.ncaa.com/sports/golf-men/d1

Ladies European Tour: Jabra Ladies Open, Evian Resort GC, Evian-Les-Baines, France. Defending champion: Annabel Dimmock. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: JGTC Mori Building Cup Shishido Hills, Shishido Hills CC (West), Ibaraki, Japan. Defending champion: Mikumu Horikawa. Online: https://www.jgto.org/pc/TopPageEng.do

Challenge Tour: D+D Real Czech Challenge, Golf & Spa Kunětická Hora, Dříteč, Czech Republic. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Sunshine Tour: SunBet Challenge, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Yonex Ladies, Yonex CC, Niigata, Japan. Defending champion: Momoko Ueda. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en