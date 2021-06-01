Bogdanovic and the Jazz look to clinch series against Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies (38-34, eighth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Utah Jazz (52-20, first in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Jazz lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz look to clinch the Western Conference first round over the Memphis Grizzlies in game five. The Jazz won the last matchup 120-113. Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points to lead Utah to the win and Ja Morant recorded 23 points in defeat for Memphis.

The Jazz are 28-14 in Western Conference games. Utah is fifth in the league shooting 38.9% from downtown, led by Joe Ingles shooting 45.1% from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies are 19-23 in conference games. Memphis is the NBA leader in inside scoring, averaging 55.8 points per game in the paint this season. Jonas Valanciunas leads the team with 12.7 points per game in the paint.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell leads the Jazz scoring 26.4 points per game, and is averaging 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 23.2 points and four rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Valanciunas leads the Grizzlies averaging 17.1 points and is adding 12.5 rebounds. Dillon Brooks is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 7-3, averaging 118.6 points, 46.8 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points on 46.5% shooting.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 114.6 points, 45.2 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 44.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Grizzlies: Sean McDermott: out (foot).