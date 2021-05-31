Point and the Lightning visit Carolina with 1-0 series lead

Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (36-12-8, first in the Central Division during the regular season)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Lightning lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the 10th time this season. The Lightning won the last meeting 2-1.

The Hurricanes have gone 36-12-8 against division opponents. Carolina is eighth in the NHL averaging 5.5 assists per game, led by Sebastian Aho with 0.6.

The Lightning are 36-17-3 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay ranks sixth in the NHL with 30.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aho leads the Hurricanes with 24 goals and has 57 points. Jordan Staal has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Brayden Point has 48 total points while scoring 23 goals and totaling 25 assists for the Lightning. Alex Killorn has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Hurricanes: Averaging 3.3 goals, 4.0 assists, 5.1 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Lightning: Averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 6.0 penalties and 15.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Nino Niederreiter: day to day (upper-body).

Lightning: David Savard: day to day (upper-body), Erik Cernak: day to day (undisclosed), Barclay Goodrow: out (upper-body).