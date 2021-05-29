Sports

Vols beat Gators, advance to 1st SEC championship since 1995

The Associated Press

HOOVER, Ala.

Camden Sewell allowed two hits and set career highs with six innings and six strikeouts to help No. 2-seed Tennessee beat sixth-seeded Florida 4-0 in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament on Saturday.

The Volunteers (45-15) advanced to Sunday’s championship game for the first time since 1995 and will face the winner of top-seeded Arkansas and No. 5-seed Ole Miss.

Sewell (4-1), who has 18 relief appearances in 2021, was making his third start of the season for Tennessee.

Liam Spence went 2-for-3, walked twice and scored two runs for Tennessee. Drew Gilbert, Evan Russell and Jordan Beck each had an RBI. Beck doubled in the fourth inning and scored on a wild pitch.

Florida starter Brandon Sproat (2-1) gave up three runs in 3 2/3 innings for the Gators (38-20).

