Yarbrough scheduled to start for Tampa Bay against Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies (25-26, second in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (32-20, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (4-2, 2.38 ERA, .94 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (2-3, 4.27 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -116, Phillies -100; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Philadelphia will face off on Saturday.

The Rays are 13-13 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay's lineup has 63 home runs this season, Mike Zunino leads them with 11 homers.

The Phillies are 10-16 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .376 this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the club with a .505 slugging percentage, including 23 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 10 home runs and is batting .222.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .505.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 9-1, .255 batting average, 3.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .218 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Luis Patino: (finger), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Scott Kingery: (dizziness), Bryce Harper: (forearm), Didi Gregorius: (elbow), J.T. Realmuto: (hand).