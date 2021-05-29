Montas expected to start as Oakland hosts Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels (22-29, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (31-22, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Alex Cobb (2-2, 4.79 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (5-4, 4.93 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -151, Angels +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Shohei Ohtani and the Angels will take on the Athletics Saturday.

The Athletics are 8-10 against the rest of their division. Oakland has hit 70 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Matt Olson leads the club with 13, averaging one every 13 at-bats.

The Angels are 10-15 in division matchups. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the league in hitting with a .246 batting average, Jared Walsh leads the club with an average of .309.

The Athletics won the last meeting 3-1. Yusmeiro Petit earned his seventh victory and Sean Murphy went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Oakland. Shohei Ohtani registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 13 home runs and is batting .260.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 15 home runs and has 38 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Angels: 4-6, .234 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Jesus Luzardo: (left hand), Reymin Guduan: (groin), Mike Fiers: (right elbow).

Angels: Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jose Iglesias: (leg), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (concussion).