Orioles look to stop 10-game slide against White Sox

Baltimore Orioles (17-33, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (29-20, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-5, 6.31 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (3-1, 4.12 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -227, Orioles +190; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last 10 games.

The White Sox are 17-9 in home games in 2020. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .342 leads the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the club with an OBP of .409.

The Orioles have gone 11-15 away from home. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .298 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .364.

The White Sox won the last meeting 5-1. Dylan Cease secured his third victory and Yermin Mercedes went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Dillon Tate registered his second loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 10 home runs and is batting .256.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 57 hits and has 14 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Orioles: 0-10, .236 batting average, 8.13 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: (ankle), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring), Adam Eaton: (hamstring).

Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Ryan Mountcastle: (hand), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Trey Mancini: (elbow), Chris Davis: (back).