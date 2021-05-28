Castellanos takes 13-game hit streak into matchup with Cubs

Cincinnati Reds (22-26, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (27-22, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (2-4, 4.30 ERA, .86 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -150, Reds +130; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds head to face the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

The Cubs are 14-13 against NL Central opponents. The Chicago offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the team with a mark of .320.

The Reds are 10-8 against the rest of their division. Cincinnati has hit 70 home runs this season, third in the league. Jesse Winker leads the team with 13, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

The Reds won the last meeting 13-12. Ryan Hendrix earned his second victory and Nicholas Castellanos went 5-for-6 with two home runs and four RBIs for Cincinnati. Craig Kimbrel registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant leads the Cubs with 11 home runs and is slugging .604.

Winker leads the Reds with 13 home runs and is batting .359.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .274 batting average, 2.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Reds: 3-7, .235 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Alec Mills: (lower back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Jason Heyward: (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: (back), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

Reds: Wade Miley: (foot), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Mike Moustakas: (heel).