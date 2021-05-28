Pittsburgh takes 6-game slide into matchup with Colorado

Colorado Rockies (19-32, fourth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (18-31, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (4-4, 3.59 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (2-6, 7.41 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -102, Rockies -114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Pirates are 8-14 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has hit 33 home runs this season, last in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with five, averaging one every 34.2 at-bats.

The Rockies have gone 3-20 away from home. Colorado's lineup has 49 home runs this season, Ryan McMahon leads them with 13 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with five home runs and is slugging .474.

McMahon leads the Rockies with 13 home runs and has 31 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .225 batting average, 6.91 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .189 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka'ai Tom: (wrist), Phillip Evans: (left hamstring), Colin Moran: (left groin), Ke'Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Ben Bowden: (left shoulder), Trevor Story: (arm), Chris Owings: (left thumb), Matt Adams: (shin).