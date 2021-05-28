Manoah dominates Yanks to win debut 2-0 for Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays' Alek Manoah delivers a pitch during the second inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the New York Yankees Thursday, May 27, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP

Alek Manoah (1-0), the No. 11 overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft, dominated with six innings of two-hit ball to win his major league debut and lead the Toronto Blue Jays over the New York Yankees 2-0 Thursday in a doubleheader opener.

New York rebounded to win the second game 5-3 behind Aaron Judge’s tying, two-run homer in the third inning off Robbie Ray (2-2) and Gary Sánchez’s go-ahead solo drive in the fourth.

Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit back-to-back homers in the third inning off Domingo Germán (4-3), and Toronto improved to 6-3 against the Yankees this season by winning the makeup of Wedneday night’s rainout.

Jordan Romano worked a 1-2-3 seventh for his second save.

Jonathan Loiasiga (4-2) pitched a scoreless fifth inning around three hits in relief of Jordan Montgomery to win the second game, and with closer Aroldis Chapman sick, Chad Green pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.

CUBS 5, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Javier Báez ran the first baseline backward while being chased by first baseman Will Craig during a two-run third.

With Willson Contreras on second and two outs, Báez grounded to third baseman Erik González, who made an off-line throw. Báez hit the brakes to avoid Craig’s tag and started backtracking, and Craig followed. Contreras sprinted home., and Craig flipped to catcher Michael Pérez as Contreras slid under the tag while Báez took off for first. Pérez’s throw to first sailed past second baseman Adam Frazier attempting to cover the bag, allowing Báez to race to second and later score on Ian Happ’s single.

Kyle Hendricks (5-4) overcame solo homers by Perez, Gregory Polanco and Bryan Reynolds to win his third straight start, and Ryan Tepera got four outs for his first save in three years. Tyler Anderson (3-5) was the loser.

INDIANS 5, TIGERS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Shane Bieber (5-3) took a no-hit bid into the seventh before Jonathan Schoop led off with a home run and struck out 12 in seven one-hit innings.

Eddie Rosario homered for the Indians, who helped Terry Francona to his 700th victory as Cleveland’s manager.

Matthew Boyd (2-6) allowed four runs and six hits in five innings for the Tigers, who have lost five of six.

METS 1, ROCKIES 0

METS 4, ROCKIES 2

NEW YORK (AP) — José Peraza homered off Germán Márquez (3-5) starting the third inning of the opener and singled off Antonio Senzatela (1-5) to break a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning of the second game.

Peraza went 2 for 4 with three RBIs in the doubleheader sweep after hitting .156 (5 for 32) with a homer and four RBIs in his previous 11 games.

Marcus Stroman (4-4) ended a six-start winless streak, allowing three hits over six innings in the first game, and Edwin Díaz got three straight outs for his ninth save. Aaron Loup (2-0) pitched a one-hit fifth inning to win the second game, and Jacob Barnes got his second save.

Colorado lost three in a row after winning the series opener, falling to 3-20 with eight shutout losses on the road this year. The Rockies are 16-12 at mile-high Coors Field.

Márquez (3-5) needed just 62 pitches in the opener, the fewest pitches in a complete game of at least six innings since at least 1901.

PHILLIES 3, MARLINS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Odubel Herrera tripled leading off the ninth inning and broke a 2-2 tie on Ronald Torreyes’ comebacker as Yimi García (3-3) threw to second base in a failed attempt for an inning-ending double play.

Garrett Cooper’s RBI single off José Alvarado (4-0) had tied the score in the eighth.

Hector Neris worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth for his ninth save.

BREWERS 6, PADRES 5

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jackie Bradley Jr.’s two-out hit off the right-field wall against Miguel Diaz (2-1) brought home Omar Narváez in the 10th inning.

Willy Adames hit a three-run homer with four hits and four RBIs to help the Brewers earn a four-game split. The shortstop, acquired from Tampa Bay last week, also threw out the potential go-ahead run at the plate in the eighth inning.

Eric Hosmer had a two-run homer for the Padres, who lost for just the second time in 13 games.

Brent Suter (4-3) held the Padres scoreless in the 10th.

RAYS 7, ROYALS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Austin Meadows hit a two-run triple in the first Brady Singer (2-4) and connected on a third-inning two-run homer.

Shane McClanahan (2-0) allowed three hits in five scoreless innings. Tampa Bay has won two straight after Kansas City stopped the Rays’ 11-game winning streak in the series opener Tuesday night.

NATIONALS 5, REDS 3

REDS 3, NATIONALS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trea Turner and Josh Bell hit run-scoring singles in the sixth inning in the completion of a suspended game, and Sonny Gray (1-3) pitched six innings of two-hit ball to win the nightcap as Cincinnati completed its first series win in Washington since 2015.

Washington led 3-0 when Wednesday night’s game was suspended in middle of the fourth inning following a rain delay of 3 hours, 4 minutes.

Austin Voth (1-0) allowed two hits in two scoreless innings . Jeff Hoffman (3-4) gave up two runs, two hits and five walks in 1 1/3 innings.

Eugenio Suárez hit his 11th homer and first leadoff shot of his career in the second game. Stephen Strasburg (1-2), who allowed all three runs and departed after a two-run fifth. Lucas Sims worked the ninth for his third save.

WHITE SOX 5, ORIOLES 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease struck out 10, Yermín Mercedes homered and drove in three, and Chicago handed Baltimore its 10th straight loss.

Cease (3-1) threw a career-high 111 pitches and allowed one earned run over six innings.

Baltimore’s Trey Mancini was hit by a pitch in the first inning and left with a bruised right elbow. X-rays were negative.

Dillon Tate (0-2) took the loss.

The 10th straight loss matched the Orioles’ longest skid since dropping 10 in a row from June 12-21, 2019.