Lockhart strikes out 11 in Arkansas’ 11-2 win over Georgia

Lael Lockhart struck out 11 in seven innings of two-hit ball and regular-season champion Arkansas beat No. 8 seed Georgia 11-2 on Wednesday in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Josh McAllister broke up Lockhart’s perfect game with a two-out single in the seventh, and Corey Collins followed with a home run to avoid the 10-run rule.

Four different Arkansas players had two RBIs.

Cullen Smith opened the scoring for Arkansas (43-10) with an RBI double to spark a six-run second inning, and he hit a solo home run to make it 8-0 in the fifth.

Cayden Wallace, Christian Franklin and Jalen Battles each walked three times as Georgia (31-24) issued 14 free passes — four with the bases loaded.

Brady Slavens had an RBI single in the second but he injured his ankle crossing first base and needed to be helped off the field. He was later seen wearing a walking boot.