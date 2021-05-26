New York looks to secure series against Pittsburgh in game 6

Pittsburgh Penguins (37-16-3, first in the East Division during the regular season) vs. New York Islanders (32-17-7, fourth in the East Division during the regular season)

Uniondale, New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -111, Penguins -109; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Islanders lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders look to clinch the first round of the NHL Playoffs over the Pittsburgh Penguins in game six. The teams meet Wednesday for the 14th time this season. The Islanders won the last matchup 3-2 in overtime.

The Islanders are 32-17-7 against the rest of their division. New York averages 2.7 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. Ross Johnston leads the team averaging 0.7.

The Penguins are 37-16-3 against opponents in the East Division. Pittsburgh ranks second in the NHL recording 9.3 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.9 assists.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Leddy leads the Islanders with 29 assists and has 31 points this season. Anthony Beauvillier has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with 24 goals and has 62 points. Jeff Carter has nine goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals , 4.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Penguins: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals , 5.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Ross Johnston: out (undisclosed), Oliver Wahlstrom: day to day (undisclosed).

Penguins: None listed.