Rays’ 11-game streak halted by Royals, 2-1

Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena reacts after being involved in a game-ending double play against the Kansas City Royals during a baseball game Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Rays loss to the Royals snaps an 11-game winning streak. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

The Tampa Bay Rays’ 11-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday night when Brad Keller pitched seven strong innings and Salvador Perez hit a tiebreaking RBI single to give the Kansas City Royals a 2-1 victory.

Rich Hill struck out a career-high 13 for the Rays. Tampa Bay’s winning string was the second-longest in club history, one shy of the record set in 2004 by the then-Devil Rays managed by Lou Piniella.

Keller (4-4) allowed one run, four hits, four walks and struck out seven. Jake Brentz went 1 1/3 innings before Kyle Zimmer got two outs to get his second save.

Perez put the Royals up 2-1 on a sixth-inning single off Hill (3-2).

Hill became the oldest player to appear in a game with the Rays at 41 years, 75 days. Hall of Famer Wade Boggs was 41 years, 73 days old when he played his final game on Aug. 27, 1999.

WHITE SOX 8, CARDINALS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito beat Jack Flaherty in a major league matchup of former high school teammates, leading Chicago over sloppy St. Louis.

The Harvard-Westlake High reunion also had a little history behind the plate, with Joe West working a record 5,376th regular-season game, snapping a tie with Hall of Fame umpire Bill Klem.

Giolito (4-4) pitched six innings of two-run ball in his second straight win, easily getting the better of a shaky Flaherty hurt by another poor defensive performance by the Cardinals.

Flaherty (8-1), leading the majors in wins, lasted just 3 2/3 innings in his shortest outing of the season.

José Abreu homered and drove in four runs for Chicago, which earned its second straight win since it was swept by the Yankees over the weekend. Liam Hendriks entered with the bases loaded in the ninth and struck out the side for his 10th save.

St. Louis committed a season-high three errors in its fourth loss in five games.

DODGERS 9, ASTROS 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Clayton Kershaw pitched into the eighth inning in his first game against Houston since the 2017 World Series, and Justin Turner hit a two-run homer for Los Angeles.

Kershaw (7-3) allowed a run and four hits in 7 2/3 innings and Chris Taylor drove in two runs as the Dodgers got their eighth straight victory.

Astros fans made up the bulk of the 34,443 crowd in the first full-capacity game in Houston since the pandemic, but Dodger blue also dotted the stands in the rematch of the 2017 World Series. Houston won that title over Los Angeles, a championship later tainted when it was revealed the Astros illicitly stole signs that season.

The Astros lost their fourth straight game as Jose Altuve went 0 for 4 to snap a 17-game hitting streak, which was the longest in the majors this season and the second-longest of his career.

Houston starter Zack Greinke (4-2) yielded three hits and four runs in six innings on a night the 18-year veteran became the 135th pitcher in MLB history to reach 3,000 career innings.

METS 3, ROCKIES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom struck out nine in a successful return from the injured list and Tomás Nido hit a tiebreaking homer to send depleted New York past Colorado.

Back from a bout with tightness on his right side, deGrom gave up only Ryan McMahon’s solo homer in five innings of three-hit ball. The two-time Cy Young Award winner walked none and was removed after 63 pitches.

Nido connected for a two-run shot off Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-3) in the sixth after Dominic Smith singled. The Mets (22-20) remained atop the NL East despite a major league-most 16 players on the injured list.

Miguel Castro (1-1) struck out four in two hitless innings for the win. Edwin Díaz whiffed three in the ninth for his eighth save.

Colorado had won a season-best four straight.

BLUE JAYS 6, YANKEES 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Steven Matz returned to New York with his finest outing in two years, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 16th home run and Toronto beat the Yankees.

Corey Kluber (4-3), making his first start after pitching a no-hitter for the Yankees, had his outing cut short by shoulder tightness. The team said the two-time Cy Young Award winner will have a MRI.

Toronto stopped its six-game losing streak and the Yankees’ six-game winning streak, improving to 5-2 against New York this season. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Randal Grichuk homered for Toronto, and Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres made a two-run throwing error.

Matz (6-2) gave up one run and six hits in 6 2/3 innings, struck out 10 and walked none. The 29-year-old left-hander from Stony Brook, New York, won 11 games for the Mets in 2019 but faltered to an 0-5 record and 9.68 ERA last year.

ANGELS 11, RANGERS 5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 15th homer during a six-run burst, Andrew Heaney (2-3) got his first win in eight weeks and Los Angeles beat Texas.

Ohtani scorched a cutter by Brett de Geus down the right-field line for a three-run shot to give the Angels a 9-1 lead in the fourth inning. The ball had a 117 mph exit velocity off Ohtani’s bat — the hardest-hit homer by an Angels player since MLB Statcast started in 2015.

Ohtani is one behind Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead in home runs. Justin Upton and Jared Walsh also went deep for the Angels.

Texas rookie Adolis García continued his hot May with a two-run drive in the sixth. He’s hit 10 homers this month, including four in four games. Rangers starter Hyeon-jong Yang (0-2) was tagged for seven runs on five hits with three walks.

PADRES 7, BREWERS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joe Musgrove and three relievers combined on a two-hitter and San Diego got to Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes by matching a season high with six stolen bases.

San Diego ran like crazy on a night when Burnes (2-4) was uncharacteristically wild and scored four runs against the right-hander in six innings, spiking his ERA from 1.79 to 2.33. Burnes, who opened the season with a record 58 strikeouts before walking anyone, issued three free passes, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch.

Five of San Diego’s stolen bases came with Burnes on the mound. The Padres are the only team to steal six bases in a game this season and have done it twice. No team has had seven steals since Washington against the Chicago Cubs on June 27, 2017.

Musgrove, who pitched a no-hitter April 9 vs. Texas, did not allow a hit until Lorenzo Cain’s one-out single in the fifth, but he couldn’t finish the inning. Tim Hill (3-2) relieved with the bases loaded and got the final out, then threw a perfect sixth.

CUBS 4, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joc Pederson hit two home runs and Jake Arrieta beat Pittsburgh for the third time this season.

Arrieta (5-4) went five innings and gave up three runs — two earned — on five hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. Four Cubs relievers combined for four scoreless innings, with Craig Kimbrel working the ninth for his 10th save. The bullpen has allowed only one unearned run over its last 29 2/3 innings.

Chicago won for the seventh time in nine games and is 14-7 in May. Pittsburgh lost again in its first game back home following a 1-5 road trip.

Both of Pederson’s longballs came off rookie Cody Ponce (0-1), who was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the day to make his first start of season and fourth of his career.

BRAVES 3, RED SOX 1

BOSTON (AP) — Pablo Sandoval had three hits in his first game at Fenway Park since his disastrous tenure with Boston, and Charlie Morton pitched out of early trouble to lead Atlanta.

Sandoval, who was released in 2017 midway through the five-year, $95 million contract he signed with Boston, was booed for every at-bat. But he responded with singles in his first three plate appearances before he grounded out meekly to third to start the eighth.

The 2012 World Series MVP lined one up the middle in the sixth to start the rally that chased Boston starter Garrett Richards (4-3), then scored to give the Braves a 3-1 lead.

Morton (3-2) allowed six of the first eight Boston batters to reach base, loading the bases in the first with nobody out and giving up a leadoff triple in the second. But the Red Sox managed only one run in the first two innings, and Morton retired 13 straight batters after Xander Bogaerts’ third-inning single.

MARINERS 4, ATHLETICS 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — J.P. Crawford had three hits and Seattle center fielder Kyle Lewis made a magnificent catch to save two possible runs.

Paul Sewald (2-0) pitched two innings of relief for the win. Anthony Misiewicz recorded two key outs in the eighth before Rafael Montero finished for his sixth save after putting runners on the corners.

Lewis robbed Ramón Laureano of a likely extra-base hit with two on in the fifth, ranging deep into left-center field for a running grab just in front of the wall.

The A’s lost their third straight game and fifth in seven. This marks Oakland’s longest skid since dropping its initial six games of the season. Oakland lefty Cole Irvin (3-6) allowed four runs and 10 hits over 4 2/3 innings.

TIGERS 4, INDIANS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Civale dominated Detroit again, taking a shutout into the ninth inning in Cleveland's victory.

Civale (7-1) improved to 6-0 with a 2.19 ERA in seven career starts against the Tigers, including three wins this season. He allowed one run, six hits and a walk in eight-plus innings.

James Karinchak allowed an RBI single to Jonathan Schoop in the ninth and walked Akil Baddoo to load the bases with one out. Willi Castro took a called third strike and Eric Haase flew out to give Karinchak his sixth save.

Tarik Skubal (2-6) took the loss despite a career-high nine strikeouts, allowing two runs, six hits and a walk in five innings. Detroit has lost four straight.

REDS 2, NATIONALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eugenio Suarez homered off Washington ace Max Scherzer (4-3) in his first career start as a leadoff hitter, Tyler Mahle allowed three hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings and Cincinnati beat the Nationals.

Kyle Farmer also homered off Scherzer to go with Suarez’s 10th of the season. Suarez still struck out three times — running his season total to 65 — and is batting .150. Manager David Bell bumped him up in the lineup in hopes of changing those trends.

Tejay Antone worked 2 2/3 hitless innings or relief to follow Mahle (3-2).

Washington’s Josh Bell belted his sixth homer in the ninth off Amir Garrett, and Lucas Sims got the final out for his second save.

PHILLIES 2, MARLINS 0

MIAMI (AP) — Vince Velasquez pitched three-hit ball for six innings, Rhys Hoskins homered and Philadelphia defeated Miami.

The Phillies won hours after putting slugger Bryce Harper on the 10-day injured list because of a bruised left forearm.

Scratched from his previous start because of finger discomfort on his pitching hand, Velasquez (2-0) struck out five and walked three. The right-hander continued a solid May, lowering his ERA this month to 1.17 in four starts and one relief outing.

Hoskins hit his 10th homer in the fourth, a two-run drive off Sandy Alcantara (2-4).

TWINS 7, ORIOLES 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rob Refsnyder homered and doubled twice, Jorge Polanco also homered and Minnesota gave Baltimore its eighth straight loss.

Mitch Garver and Alex Kirilloff each doubled twice as the Twins cranked out eight extra-base hits to win their third in a row.

José Berríos (5-2) allowed one earned run on seven hits, striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings. Taylor Rogers got four outs for his third save.

Dean Kremer (0-5) gave up five runs on six hits with three walks over four innings. He also threw a pair of wild pitches that scored runs.

GIANTS 8, DIAMONDBACKS 0

PHOENIX (AP) — Evan Longoria had three hits, including a three-run homer, and drove in four runs, Kevin Gausman struck out nine in five innings, and San Francisco broke a three-game losing streak.

Longoria hit his sixth homer of the season in the third inning for a 6-0 lead off Corbin Martin (0-2) and doubled in a run in the seventh. He also walked and scored twice.

Gausman (5-0) gave up five hits and two walks and allowed only one runner past second base while lowering his ERA to 1.53. He has given up one or fewer runs in nine of his 10 starts this season, including his last seven.