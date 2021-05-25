Young and the Hawks visit New York with 1-0 series lead

Atlanta Hawks (41-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. New York Knicks (41-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -2; over/under is 213.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Hawks lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks visit the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Hawks won the last meeting 107-105. Trae Young scored 32 points to lead Atlanta to the victory and Alec Burks scored 27 points in the loss for New York.

The Knicks are 25-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 35.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 9.0.

The Hawks have gone 24-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta has a 27-11 record against opponents under .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle leads the Knicks with 10.2 rebounds and averages 24.1 points. Derrick Rose is averaging 17.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the last 10 games for New York.

Young leads the Hawks averaging 25.3 points and collecting 3.9 rebounds. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.4 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 106.8 points, 44 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points on 41.9% shooting.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 118.8 points, 47.2 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 45.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).

Hawks: Cam Reddish: out (achilles), Brandon Goodwin: out for season (illness).