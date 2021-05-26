Memphis visits Utah with 1-0 series lead

Memphis Grizzlies (38-34, eighth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Utah Jazz (52-20, first in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -8.5; over/under is 217.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Grizzlies lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Grizzlies won the previous matchup 112-109. Dillon Brooks scored 31 points to help lead Memphis to the win and Bojan Bogdanovic recorded 29 points in the loss for Utah.

The Jazz have gone 28-14 against Western Conference teams. Utah has a 31-7 record against teams under .500.

The Grizzlies have gone 19-23 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis ranks fourth in the NBA with 46.5 rebounds per game. Jonas Valanciunas paces the Grizzlies with 12.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is averaging 14.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Jazz. Bogdanovic is averaging 25.9 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies averaging 19.1 points while adding 4.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. Brooks is averaging 18.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 7-3, averaging 114.6 points, 49.3 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points on 45.2% shooting.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 113.3 points, 46.1 rebounds, 26.6 assists, eight steals and seven blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Grizzlies: Sean McDermott: day to day (foot).