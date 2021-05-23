Jets storm back from 3-goal deficit, top Oilers 5-4 in OT

The puck is dropped during the first period of an NHL playoff game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Winnipeg Jets, in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Nikolaj Ehlers scored his second goal of the game at 9:13 in overtime, completing a massive rally for the Winnipeg Jets who erased a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 on Sunday night and take a 3-0 lead in their opening-round playoff series.

Mathieu Perreault, Blake Wheeler and Josh Morrissey each scored for Winnipeg in a stretch of 3:03 of the third to tie it and send it to overtime. The Jets can sweep the series Monday night with Game 4 in Edmonton.

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist for Edmonton, Zack Kassian and Jujhar Khaira also scored and Connor McDavid had three assists in the game played in front of no fans at Bell MTS Place, where the Oilers went 4-1 in the regular season.

Connor Hellebuyck made 44 saves for the Jets. Mike Smith stopped 32 shots for the Oilers.

The Jets were bolstered by the return of Ehlers, who hadn’t played since April 24. He sat out the last 11 games of the regular season with an upper-body injury.

The Oilers jumped out to their most aggressive start of the series, taking their first lead of the series since early in Game 1.

But Ehlers got Winnipeg on the board when he scored on a power play at 17:13 of the second, launching a wrist shot into the far corner past Smith. Barely a minute later, Kassian restored Edmonton’s two-goal advantage.

The Oilers padded their lead at 4:43 of the third when Khaira, with his back to the net, deflected in a shot by Adam Larsson.

But the Jets stormed back, starting with Perreault's slap shot on a power play at 11:41 of the third — sparking the three-goal outburst.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports