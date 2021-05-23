Sports

Diamondbacks RHP Widener exits in 2nd inning

The Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Taylor Widener, left, heads to the dugout after he was pulled from the mound in the second inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
DENVER

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Taylor Widener left Sunday’s game at Colorado in the second inning with an apparent injury.

It was Widener's first game since April 22. He was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined by a right groin strain.

Widener allowed an unearned run 1 2/3 innings against the Rockies. After Trevor Story’s RBI single in the second, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and a trainer came to the mound and Widener was replaced by lefty Joe Mantiply.

