Man United finishes EPL season unbeaten away from home

Manchester United's Juan Mata celebrates his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, pool) AP

Manchester United completed the Premier League season undefeated away from home as Juan Mata’s penalty secured a 2-1 win at Wolverhampton on Sunday in the home side's final match under Nuno Espirito Santo.

United fielded a second-string lineup to rest key players for Wednesday's Europa League final against Villarreal, yet still took the lead in the 13th minute when 19-year-old forward Anthony Elanga headed in.

Nelson Semedo equalized in the 39th before Mata put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team back in front with a penalty in first-half stoppage time.

In managing to go through the campaign without a loss on the road, United has matched a feat only previously achieved in the English top flight by Preston in 1888-89 and Arsenal in 2001-02 and 2003-04.

United had already been confirmed as finishing second in the table, while Wolves ended the season in 13th place on the day fans returned to Molineux and bade farewell to Nuno after a four-year tenure which started in the second-tier Championship and included a run to the Europa League quarterfinals.