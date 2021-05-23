Fleury blanks Wild 4-0 as Vegas grabs 3-1 lead in series

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) breaks away from Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) to score a short-handed goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) AP

The stars are scoring for the Vegas Golden Knights, all four lines are producing, and the goaltending has been superb.

That's how to take control of a playoff series.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 35 saves for his 16th career postseason shutout, Nicolas Roy scored twice and the Golden Knights beat Minnesota 4-0 in Game 4 on Saturday night to shove the Wild to the verge of elimination.

Alex Tuch and Mark Stone each got their third goal of the series and Keegan Kolesar had two assists for the Golden Knights, who have nine unanswered goals and lead 3-1 in the first-round, best-of-seven matchup. They get Game 5 at home on Monday night.

“When you get those leads, sometimes you sit back. I think we did a good job of just pushing forward,” Stone said.

Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal challenged and erased by a replay review for the second straight game for the Wild, whose other stars continued to be stymied by Fleury and his defensemen. Their shutout streak reached 111:30, since Eriksson Ek scored in the first period of Game 3.

“To come in here and sweep was a real testament to our group,” coach Pete DeBoer said.

Kirill Kaprizov had only two shots on goal, giving him eight in four games. Kevin Fiala, who has no points in the series, smashed his stick in frustration on the crossbar at a stoppage in play right after a couple of denials by Fleury in the third period.

“We have to let this go, and I’m confident that we are going to score, including myself,” Fiala said. “I still feel like I’m going to get it done. I had great chances today again.”

Since the last time they advanced in 2015, the Wild are 2-10 in the playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. The Golden Knights hadn't won here in regulation in their four-year history until Game 3.

“You’re always frustrated when a goalie is playing like that and playing on his head,” Wild right wing Marcus Foligno said. “You really can’t do much but keep shooting."

PARISE RETURNS

The Wild made some line shuffles after a broken left arm in Game 3 forced out right wing Marcus Johansson, so Zach Parise slotted in after being scratched for the first three games against the speedier Golden Knights. Parise, who's in the ninth season of his 13-year, $98 million contract, and the franchise leader in postseason goals.

Parise was one of the five Wild skaters Roy blazed a trail past for the first goal in the first period of the series for Vegas. Roy had only one goal in 23 previous playoff games for the Golden Knights.

Including Fleury, who had an assist in Game 3, the Golden Knights have used 21 players in the series — and 16 of them have at least one point.

AFTER FURTHER REVIEW

Eriksson Ek, who has been Minnesota's best player of the series after a breakout regular season, tied the game just 19 seconds later — until Vegas video coach Dave Rogowski struck again.

The challenge by the Golden Knights that Foligno was interfering with Fleury at the edge of the crease during Eriksson Ek's shot was affirmed by the officials, just as in Game 3 when Eriksson Ek's goal was waved off. That one was disallowed because the Wild were deemed offside on the play, and the Golden Knights praised Rogowski for his quick thinking to recommend the challenge.

“It was huge to keep the lead there,” Tuch said.

The boos from the 25% capacity crowd sounded as if they came from a full house. Midway through the second period, when Tuch split the Wild defense and deked Cam Talbot (14 saves) for the 2-0 lead, the arena felt empty again, like it was earlier in the season. Tuch, the Wild's first-round draft pick in 2014 who was traded to the Golden Knights in an expansion draft swap, has 18 goals in 51 career playoff games.

POWER OUTAGE

Parise was bloodied by a high stick from Zach Whitecloud a few minutes after Tuch's goal for a double minor penalty.

Soon after the first one was killed, Stone picked up a loose puck in the Minnesota zone and blew by Ryan Suter for the unassisted short-handed goal to put Vegas in firm control. The Wild fell to 0 for 8 on the power play in the series.

“Fleury’s been phenomenal, but we were getting the same looks against great goaltenders all year and we were able to score,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. “We’re just not finding the net.”

GAME NOTES

Stone has 16 goals and 17 assists in 31 career games in the playoffs. ... Fleury tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place on the NHL's all-time list with 150 postseason games played by a goalie. ... The Wild never lost more than two straight games during the regular season.