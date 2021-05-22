Los Angeles Dodgers to visit the San Francisco Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers (27-18, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (28-17, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (2-0, 2.98 ERA, .88 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Giants: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Los Angeles will play on Saturday.

The Giants are 11-8 against opponents from the NL West. San Francisco has hit 62 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Brandon Crawford leads the club with 11, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 14-5 against NL West Division opponents. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the National League. Chris Taylor leads the team with an average of .288.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 2-1. Trevor Bauer recorded his fifth victory and Taylor went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Alex Wood registered his first loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 18 extra base hits and is batting .211.

Justin Turner leads the Dodgers with 43 hits and has 23 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .224 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .267 batting average, 1.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: (hamstring).

Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Garrett Cleavinger: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Zach McKinstry: (back).