Rockies look to stop 5-game skid against Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (18-27, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (15-29, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Seth Frankoff (0-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (2-4, 5.56 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Rockies are 8-21 against NL West opponents. The Colorado offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. C.J. Cron leads the team with a mark of .300.

The Diamondbacks are 6-11 against the rest of their division. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .304 this season, led by Josh Rojas with a mark of .341.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 8-4. Chris Devenski notched his first victory and Pavin Smith went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Daniel Bard registered his second loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with nine home runs and is batting .251.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 18 extra base hits and 32 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .239 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .204 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Carlos Estevez: (finger), Ben Bowden: (left shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb), Matt Adams: (shin).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (toe).