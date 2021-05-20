FC Dallas hosts Real Salt Lake in conference action

Real Salt Lake (2-1-1) vs. FC Dallas (1-2-2)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas -107, Real Salt Lake +270, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas plays Real Salt Lake in conference action.

FC Dallas finished 9-6-7 overall in the 2020 season while going 7-1-4 at home. FC Dallas scored 29 goals a season ago and recorded 18 assists.

Real Salt Lake went 5-10-7 overall a season ago while going 1-5-3 on the road. Real Salt Lake scored 27 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 40.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira (injured), Nkosi Tafari (injured), Kyle Zobeck (injured).

Real Salt Lake: Aaron Herrera (injured), Everton Luiz (injured), Marcelo Silva (injured).