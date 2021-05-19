Florida takes road win streak into matchup with Tampa Bay

Florida Panthers (37-14-5, second in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3, third in the Central Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -160, Panthers +133; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits Tampa Bay looking to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Lightning are 36-17-3 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay ranks sixth in the NHL with 30.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The Panthers are 37-14-5 against the rest of their division. Florida is sixth in the league recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.6 assists.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Point leads the Lightning with 23 goals and has 48 points. Blake Coleman has 9 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Aleksander Barkov leads the Panthers with 26 goals and has 58 points. Jonathan Huberdeau has 15 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.7 penalties and 15.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.5 assists, 4.9 penalties and 15.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Barclay Goodrow: out (upper-body).

Panthers: Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed).