Calgary faces division rival Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks (23-28-4, seventh in the North Division) vs. Calgary Flames (25-27-3, fifth in the North Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -164, Canucks +134; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver heads to Calgary for a North Division matchup.

The Flames are 25-27-3 against opponents in the North Division. Calgary has given up 33 power-play goals, killing 80.2% of opponent chances.

The Canucks are 23-28-4 against the rest of their division. Vancouver averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Alexander Edler leads the team serving 58 total minutes.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 19 goals, adding 28 assists and recording 47 points. Matthew Tkachuk has 11 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Antoine Roussel leads the Canucks with a plus-four in 35 games this season. J.T. Miller has eight assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: Noah Hanifin: out for season (shoulder), Sean Monahan: out for season (hip).

Canucks: Antoine Roussel: out (lower body), Elias Pettersson: out (upper body), Brandon Sutter: day to day (upper-body).