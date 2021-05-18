Bubic expected to start as Royals host the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (21-20, second in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (18-22, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 1.64 ERA, .73 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Royals: Kris Bubic (0-0, 1.42 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Milwaukee will meet on Tuesday.

The Royals are 8-12 on their home turf. Kansas City has hit 37 home runs this season, last in the American League. Salvador Perez leads the team with nine, averaging one every 17.3 at-bats.

The Brewers have gone 11-8 away from home. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .214 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Kolten Wong leads the team with a mark of .266.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 18 extra base hits and is batting .282.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with six home runs and is batting .258.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .224 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .196 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (left trap), Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain), Hunter Dozier: (concussion).

Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Daniel Robertson: (concussion), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).