Russia's Kliment Kolesnikov competes during the preliminaries of the men's 50 meters backstroke at the European Aquatics Championships in Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) AP

Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov improved his own world record in the 50-meter backstroke Monday.

The 20-year-old Kolesnikov touched in 23.93 seconds during the semifinals of the European Championship. That was 0.07 quicker than his previous mark set at the last Euros in Glasgow three years ago.

The 50 back is not an Olympic event.

The final is scheduled for Tuesday.