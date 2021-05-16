MATCHDAY: 2nd-tier playoffs begin with EPL spot up for grabs

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

A place in the Premier League is up for grabs as the playoffs in the second-tier Championship begin with the first legs. Brentford, which finished the regular season in third place behind automatically promoted Norwich and Watford, visits Bournemouth. Barnsley is at home to Swansea. The return legs are on Saturday, with the final on May 29 at Wembley Stadium.

ITALY

Hellas Verona hosts Bologna in Serie A and neither of the midtable teams has much to play for. Verona has won only one of its last 11 games, and Bologna hasn’t lost a league match at the Stadio Bentegodi in 20 years.