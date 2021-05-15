Sports

Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 41-point game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Denver Nuggets (47-24, third in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (41-30, sixth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 41 points in the Trail Blazers' 118-117 loss to the Suns.

The Trail Blazers are 5-6 against the rest of their division. Portland is second in the Western Conference scoring 115.9 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Nuggets are 9-2 against opponents from the Northwest Division. Denver is eighth in the league scoring 49.8 points per game in the paint led by Nikola Jokic averaging 14.4.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Nuggets won 106-105 in the last meeting on April 21. Jokic led Denver with 25 points, and Lillard led Portland with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is scoring 28.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 10.2 rebounds and 13.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Portland.

Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 8.4 assists while scoring 26.4 points per game. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 21 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 8-2, averaging 123.4 points, 45.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 44.4% shooting.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 112.1 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 46.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out for season (ankle), Nassir Little: day to day (back).

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon: out (calf), PJ Dozier: out (adductor), Jamal Murray: out for season (knee), Facundo Campazzo: out (rest), Will Barton: out (hamstring).

